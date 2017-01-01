House maid torture case

ISLAMABAD: Registrar Islamabad High Court (IHC) Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan here on Saturday submitted an inquiry report to the IHC Chief Justice, Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, in a matter where it has been alleged that the family of an additional session judge (ASJ) Islamabad severely beaten up a 10 years old girl Tayyaba who has been kept at the house as housemaid.

IHC registrar submitted the inquiry report in a sealed envelope as it has been kept secret. IHC registrar compiled this report after recording statements of ASJ Raja Khurram Ali Khan, SHO Industrial Area police station and investigation officer. ASJ Raja Khurram Ali Khan also submitted his written statement on Saturday.

The statement of Tayyaba and FIR is also part of this report. IHC CJ on December 29 had taken notice of the incident and directed IHC registrar to conduct an inquiry into this matter within two days and submit a report. An FIR was lodged with industrial area police station under sections 342 and 506/34. Section 342 is related to habeas corpus while 506 is about hurling threats.

As per contents of the FIR registered, Tayyaba daughter of Muhammad Azam stated before the court that Khurram Bhai (Raja Khurram Ali Khan) brought her here to the house on the night of December 29 as she is a housemaid at his house.

Wife of Raja Khurram, Maheen alias Manoo Baji put her hands on burning stove to chastise her for the loss of a broom that was later found within the house. Girl further stated that a day before yesterday she hit me over my eye with a ladle and the reason it has gone swollen.

The girl accused that her ‘masters’ use to keep her locked in a small storeroom where there is a water tank.

These people often beat me and did not provide me with meals several times. I am here for the last two years and my parent did not come. Some time back they came and handed me to these people after taking some money. Girl said that she is unaware about the address of her house. The child has been kept at Child Protection Bureau.

Under the law child labour is illegal and under article 25-A, it is mandatory upon the government to provide free education to the children between 4 to 15 years of age. Despite these laws there were millions of children working as laborers in the country and facing such hardships. In 2016 many incidents of torture to the child housemaids were reported but neither federal nor provincial governments took any notice about gravity of the situation.

