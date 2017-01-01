Mayor, deputy mayor of Rawalpindi sworn in

Rawalpindi

Former MPA, Sardar Mohammad Naseem and Tariq Mahmood took oath of their offices of mayor and deputy mayor of Rawalpindi in the auditorium of National Council of Arts here Saturday.

The oath was administered to them by TMA, Rawal Town Administrator Nazia Parveen Sudhan who was nominated as presiding officer by Election Commission.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by prominent figures like mayor and deputy mayor of Islamabad, MNA Malik Abrar, MNA Shakil Awan, former MNAs Hanif Abbasi, Haji Pervaiz Khan, MPA Raja Mohammad Hanif, former MPA Ziaullah Shah, Malik Yasir, RCB vice president Raja Mohammad Irfan, CCB member Malik Iftikhar, Managing Director Wasa Raja Shaukat Mahmood, DCO Talat Mahmood Gondal, elected chairman of their respective union councils and large number of government officials, political activists, social figures and people from different walks of life.

As Sardar Naseem entered the Auditorium Hall accompanied by Malik Abrar, the entire people gave a standing ovation to him and raised slogans. After taking oath of his office as Mayor of Rawalpindi, Sardar Naseem pledged to take measures for the development of Rawalpindi city and welfare of its citizens.

While recounting achievements as chairman of RDA in 1998, Sardar Naseem mentioned about initiating project of Parking Plaza at Raja Bazar which work remained suspended with the dismissal of PML(N) government in 1999.

However, again when PML(N) formed government in Punjab, work on the Parking Plaza restarted and completed. Similarly, he vowed to construct more parking plazas at different points, major bazaars of Rawalpindi. Sardar Naseem who also held the charge of chairman of Development Monitoring Cell, Punjab and president of the city, informed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif have assured full cooperation to him while enforcing developmental measures in Rawalpindi.

He said his main priority would be to resolve the menace of traffic congestion on Benazir Bhutto Road besides ending all type of encroachments both temporary and permanent from all parts of the city.

With the enforcement of effective and practical measures for the development of Rawalpindi, people would themselves witness a great change in the look of the city which would become a model one. Moreover, steps would be taken and enforced for making further improvement in health and education sectors.

Though I have become the mayor but the people should not hesitate to approach him to get their grievances and basic problems resolved. Doors are open to everyone irrespective of any party affiliations and everyone would feel themselves to be mayor of the city during his tenure, Sardar Naseem stated.

Later on, when this correspondent approached Malik Abrar, Shakeel Awan, Hanif Abbasi, and chairmen of their respective UCs to get their remarks on the election of Sardar Naseem as mayor of Rawalpindi their views in this connection were unanimous in saying that no other candidate deserved this major slot of the city other than Sardar Naseem who rendered great sacrifices for his party during bad times and also worked for the development of the city during his tenures as MPA, chairman of Monitoring of Development Cell and president of the Rawalpindi City. He is an honest, sincere and loyal political leader who works dedicatedly and with full commitment, said MPA Raja Mohammad Hanif. He is right choice by prime minister for the top slot of lord mayor of Rawalpindi, stated former MNA Haji Pervaiz Khan.

