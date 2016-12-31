Be prepared

There is a misconception that global warming will affect industrialised countries only. According to the Global Climate Index 2016, the effects of global warming can be seen across the world. According to the report, Pakistan ranked 8th among the countries that have been affected the most by climate change.

In the current year, the country has dealt with extreme weather patterns including heatwaves, droughts, floods etc. The country should carry out adequate steps to deal with climate change.

Fatima Athar

Islamabad

Global warming is heading towards a point from which there is no coming back. The number of extreme weather situations such as, floods, earthquakes etc continues to increase in Pakistan. There is still a chance to stop this increasing global warming before it becomes unstoppable. The most urgent action is to stop the fuel projects like pipelines and tankers. Far more jobs can be created by investing in renewable energy and energy efficiencies.

Saving the planet is the responsibility of the entire nation. The nation can play its part in escaping the threats. All such projects that relate to burning of fuel should be opposed on a large-scale. At the same time, the country must develop a plan to phase out fossil fuels as quickly as possible. The impacts of climate change are already being felt by many families. For a safe future, the nation should think about controlling global warming.

Mehtab Ahmed

Dera Ismail Khan

