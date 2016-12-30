Punjab Civil Administration Ordinance 2016

RAWALPINDI: The battle of power between the District Management Group (DMG) and the Police Group has turned intense as the assistant commissioners (ACs) of the whole Punjab announced to go on strike from today (Friday) for an indefinite period in case of rejection of their demands against the Punjab Civil Administration Ordinance 2016.

Under the new law, neither the power of justice of peace is being delegated to commissioners nor the police were put commissioners nor the police are put under the district administration. On this move the heads including ACs and other officers of 143 tehsils of whole Punjab will not perform their official duties from today (Friday).

However, on the resistance of Police Department a new draft of Civil Administration Ordinance has been prepared which comprises 27 sections. Under this ordinance not only police has been given complete independence rather the power of justice of peace is also withdrawn. The DCOs and ACs could order to register the case after hearing the case as justice of peace. This new ordinance will be presented in Punjab Cabinet for its approval today (Friday). Assistant commissioners have announced to go on strike as a protest against this ordinance.

