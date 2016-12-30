KARACHI: Pakistan girls gave tough time to their Indian rivals before losing the final of Asian Junior Throwball Championship 2016, which concluded on Thursday at Bidara Court, Selanyang Selangor, Malaysia.

According to information made available here, the Indian girls took the first set 26-24 and the second 25-23 to clinch the gold medal. Hosts Malaysia secured third place.

Sri Lanka won boys event as they beat India 25-22, 25-20. Malaysia secured bronze medal. During the closing ceremony, Asian Throwball Federation (ATF) president Dato Sri Mustapa Kamal Bin Maulut and secretary general Maqbool Arain announced that Pakistan would host the 7th Asian Men and Women Throwball Championship in April 2017.

