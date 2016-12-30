DPO, DSP, SHO summoned in bailiff torture case

LAHORE

Justice Syed Mazahar Akbar Naqvi of the Lahore High Court while hearing a complaint against police torture of a bailiff summoned DPO, DSP and SHO, Jalalpur Bhattian.

The judge hearing the complaint of district and sessions judge, Hafizabad, (D&SJ) Thursday directed the three police officers to appear on January 2, 2017.

The D&SJ in his report submitted that in a case of detaining ten people, the court had deputed a stenographer, Muhammad Munir, as bailiff to recover the detainees. As the bailiff reached the police station to recover Noor Hussain and others, the officials manhandled the bailiff and snatched from him the court record.

The chief justice had ordered converting the complaint into a petition and fixed it for hearing before Justice Syed Mazahar Akbar Naqvi who summoned the accused police officers.

summoned: Justice Syed Mazahar Akbar Naqvi of the Lahore High Court Thursday summoned the district police officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan and police officer from Rajanpur who illegally raided the residence of Civil Judge Zulfiqar Ali Mazari.

The judge ordered the DPO, Rajanpur SHO and sub-inspector Iffat to appear on January 2, 2017. The judge took action on the complaint of the judge which he had sent through district and session judge, Rahim Yar Khan. The complainant alleged that the SHO and sub-inspector raided his residence without warrants.

He said when he asked about any judicial order the police party claimed that they did not need any order for this raid.

He alleged that the police party misbehaved with the family members. He said that the police party ransacked his house and threw out the luggage.

He said there was no legal justification for the police action as none of his family member was wanted in any case.

He claimed that the raid without warrants on the residence of a judicial officer amounted to contempt of court. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had ordered converting the complaint into a writ petition and Justice Syed Mazahar Akbar Naqvi held proceedings on it.

companies: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging formation of four companies made by the Punjab government including Saaf Pani Company, Lahore waste Management Company, Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company and Lahore Transport Company.

Lawyer Sheraz Zaka filed the petition submitting that these four companies are being run by the provincial government on taxpayers’ money whereas such concept is in negation of local government system.

There is no law regarding non-trading companies, he said. The petitioner pointed out that these companies basically were formed to clip the powers of the local government.

Therefore, he contended, the functioning of these companies is unlawful and violation of Article 9, 140 of the Constitution. The lawyer-petitioner further said that Public Sector Companies Rules 2013 were made by the federal government to control these companies but the cabinet was not consulted for making these rules.

He submitted that legislative provisions were necessary to regulate the non-trading corporations solely function within the province as laws regarding non-trading companies is a provincial subject.

He said Companies Ordinance 1984 is a federal law which can regulate companies formed by the federal government and not those non-trading companies formed by the provincial government.

The petitioner prayed the court to set aside these public sector companies being run by the provincial government.

PFF: A division bench of the Lahore High Court Thursday reserved the decision on an appeal against appointment of Justice (Retd) Asad Munir as administrator of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The appeal was moved on behalf of some officials of the PFF.

Applicant counsel alleged that there were two factions of PFF and the officials of the federal government were interfering in its affairs. He said the federal government had no authority to regulate the Pakistan Football Federation affairs. He said PFF gets instructions and funds from the international football federation.

He said the Lahore High Court single bench while hearing a petition about dispute in PFF had appointed Asad Munir as administrator, which was unjust.

He requested to set aside the single bench order. The federal government counsel said that it was wrong to stay the government was interfering in the Pakistan Football Federation affairs.

He said that these were two factions, which were trying to get control of Pakistan Football Federation. Bench after hearing the arguments reserved the verdict.

