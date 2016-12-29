KARACHI: Rawalpindi recorded a convincing six-wicket triumph against Sialkot in the semi-finals and set final date with Karachi in Pepsi-PCB U16 One-Day Tournament 2016-17 on Wednesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sialkot batted first and scored a paltry total of 79 runs in 32.2 overs. Muhammad Sharjeel was the top scorer for the side with 15 runs. Mehran Mumtaz picked three wickets for 15 runs. Mehran Raja took two wickets for three runs. Umar Riaz returned with two for 11 runs.

Rawalpindi achieved the target with few hiccups in 19.2 overs. Riaz-ul-Mustafa played an unbeaten 37-run knock, while Shahzaib Satti contributed 22. Zain Ali and Muhammad Waleed grabbed two wickets each.

Karachi had already qualified for the final when they defeated Lahore in the first semi-final by 30 runs.

Karachi batted first and put on board a modest total of 165 in 37.2 overs. Muhammad Taha scored a-run-a-ball 63, hitting 11 boundaries. Saim Ayub scored 52 off 68 balls. Talha Ahsan scored 18.

Fariduddin Mahmood picked three wickets for 19. Nasim Shah took three for 33. Muhammad Arham got 2-28.

Lahore U-16 were bowled out for 135 in 42.1 overs. Rayan Nadeem scored 57 off 99 balls. Zain Bin Farooq contributed 30. Taha Mahmood grabbed three wickets for 13. Amjad Aslam picked three for 38 runs.

