Flight operations, road traffic disrupted

LAHORE: At least 10 persons were killed while over 50 injured in fog related traffic accidents in different areas of Punjab.

While smog also disrupted flight operations and road traffic in many areas of Punjab.

A bus carrying passengers from Sialkot to Sangla Hill on Sunday overturned near Hafizabad Sukheke area due to heavy fog leaving six persons dead and several others injured.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed while 12 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in the Sheikhupura area on Sunday.

A bus carrying wedding guests on its way from Lahore to Chistian overturned near the Patoki Road leaving one woman dead and 15 others injured.

A truck and a passenger coach collided with each other near the Sukheke area on Sunday, leaving a person dead while three others were injured.

The Motorway Police have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

They also requested people to stay at home to avoid unnecessary traveling and avoid using cell phones during driving.

Meanwhile, dense fog, blanketing different areas of Punjab, has disrupted the flight operations and road traffic in different areas of province, including Lahore.

According to the Met Department, there was zero visibility in certain areas of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Pindi Bhattian, Faisalabad, Gojra and adjourning areas.

According to the Motorway Police, Lahore to Sheikhupura, Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and Gojra sections were closed for traffic due to dense fog and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the flights schedule at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, was severely affected by foggy climate.

PIA has asked passengers to contact its call centre to recheck flight time. Many of the flights were delayed and rescheduled.

The Motorway Police have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

They also requested people to stay at home, avoid unnecessary traveling and avoid using cell phones.

0



0







10 killed in fog related accidents in Punjab was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174544-10-killed-in-fog-related-accidents-in-Punjab/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "10 killed in fog related accidents in Punjab" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174544-10-killed-in-fog-related-accidents-in-Punjab.