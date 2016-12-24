SUKKUR: Over 300 other cadre teachers staged a token hunger strike in Khairpur against the Sindh Education Department for not paying them their salaries for the last four years.

Representatives of the other cadre teachers said that the Sindh Education Department had not paid them their salaries for the last four years without giving them any reason why they were being deprived of their salaries.

They said that a committee formed by the chief secretary to look into the matter was supposed to submit its report within 15 days, but those 15 days had stretched into nine months without the committee submitting any report.

They said that the Commissioner of Sukkur, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, had recommended to the Education Department to release the salaries of the affected teachers but to no avail.

The representatives of the affected teachers said that they had gone broke, and that the authorities were compelling them into committing suicide.

