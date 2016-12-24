KARACHI: A match-winning all-round performance by left arm pacer Noman Afzal guided Mujahid Gymkhana Cricket Club to a huge 179-run victory over Al-Mahran Cricket Club in All Karachi Mohammad Hasan Memorial Cricket here at Student Club Ground the other day.

Man of the Match Noman first scored unbeaten 30 runs off 16 balls with four fours and a six and later claimed seven wickets for 21 runs.

Mujahid Gymkhana CC batted first and put on board 239-7 in 35 overs. Raja Qamar Ayub scored unbeaten 75 runs off 46 balls.In reply, Al-Mahran CC was bundled out cheaply for 60 runs in 16.1 overs.

