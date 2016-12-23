PESHAWAR: The Afghan government on Thursday Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Syed Abrar Hussain, to lodge protest against the recent cross-border firing of rockets by Pakistani security forces into the Afghan territory.

According to the Afghan Islamic Press, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry issued a press release to announce that the ministry’s first political chairman Muhammad Musa Arifi met Pakistan’s ambassador Syed Ibrar Hussain and conveyed to him the firing of rockets by Pakistani forces in Maroof district of Kandahar and Sarkani district in Kunar province.

Arifi was quoted as saying that such attacks would put negative impact on the relations between the two countries.

