MARDAN: The Mardan District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar on Wednesday accused the provincial government of victimising its political opponents.

“Minister for Education Mohammad Atif Khan and other lawmakers have committed corruption. They are victimising political rivals,” he alleged while speaking at a press conference.Elected representatives of local government from Tehsil Mardan Rural, Tehsil Mardan Urban, Tehsil Katlang and Tehsil Takhtbhai and a large numbers of Awami National Party workers were present.

Himayatullah Mayar said that Mohammad Faiq who was a close relative of Atif Khan recently joined the ANP after quitting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He added that Mohammad Faiq displayed portraits of former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti in his area to highlight the mega projects executed by the former ANP government.

The nazim claimed the Tehsil Municipal Administration removed the portraits on the directives of Atif Khan. Himayatullah Mayar said that Atif Khan and other PTI lawmakers had started victimising political rivals.

He said that a few weeks ago Atif Khan transferred Fayyaz Ali Shah, principal of Government Postgraduate College Mardan, to Samarbagh in Lower DIR district as he had got a case registered against some students associated with the PTI.

The nazim said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Shakeel Khan was transferred for arresting Umar Farooq Kakakhel, PTI General Secretary Peshawar Region, for indulging in aerial firing.

