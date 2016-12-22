NOWSHERA: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Hazrat Umar Zakhelwal here Wednesday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq to play his role in improving relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan and restoring peace in the region.

The Afghan envoy along with four other senior staff members of the embassy visited Maulana Samiul Haq’s residence in Akora Khattak. The house is sited adjacent to the Darul Uloom Haqqania, one of the biggest seminaries in Pakistan.

JUI-S spokesman Maulana Yousaf Shah told reporters that the Afghan ambassador had a one-on-one meeting with Maulana Samiul Haq and were later joined by other members of the delegation.

He said the Afghan envoy urged Maulana Samiul Haq to play his role in the restoration of peace in the region. He added that the envoy said that both the Afghan government and Taliban leadership respected Maulana Samiul Haq.

“Maulana Samiul Haq can play a vital role in improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and remove the misunderstanding between the two countries,” Maulana Yousaf Shah said while quoting the Afghan ambassador.

He said the ambassador stressed the need for restoration of peace to Afghanistan for sustainable peace in Pakistan and the region.The JUI-S spokesman said Dr Zakhilwal stressed the need for a peaceful Afghanistan for peace and prosperity in the region and underscored the importance of the JUI-S chief’s role in paving the way for a meaningful dialogue between the Afghan government and Taliban.

“The envoy claimed that most of the Taliban leaders graduated from Darul Uloom Haqqania and this accorded Maulana Samiul Haq an advantage to utilise his influence for peace and win the hearts of the Afghan people.

