Late Okafor strike earns Milan 1-0 win at eight-man Lazio

AC Milan's Swiss Noah Okafor celebrates after scoring during a Italian Serie A football match. — AFP/File

ROME: A late goal by forward Noah Okafor earned AC Milan a 1-0 win at Lazio in Serie A on Friday after a chaotic end to the game in which the hosts were reduced to eight men in stoppage time.

Milan, who ended their winless run of three games across all competitions, sit third in the league standings on 56 points.

They are one point adrift of second-placed Juventus who travel to Napoli on Sunday and 13 behind leaders Inter Milan, who host Genoa on Monday. “In the last away matches we had conceded too many goals, being punished at the slightest chance,” coach Stefano Pioli told a press conference.

“(But) the group works well, is compact and wants to do well from here to the end.”

Milan conceded eight times in their previous three away games, all against teams in the lower half of the table.

Following a first half short on action and chances, Milan continued to dominate possession and substitute Okafor scored in the 88th minute on a rebound from near the penalty spot, after his initial shot was denied by Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.