Rublev defaulted for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final

DUBAI: Andrey Rublev was defaulted from the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-finals for unsportsmanlike conduct on Friday after yelling at a line judge in the final set of a tense encounter against Alexander Bublik.
In a chaotic match where both competitors fumed at the officials at various points, Rublev was defaulted by the chair umpire after a Russian-speaking official appeared to accuse him of using an obscenity, while he screamed at the line judge.
Rublev denied the allegation and said he had spoken in English during the confrontation.
A confused Bublik, who clawed his way back from a set down to lead 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-5, was awarded the win despite saying that he would be happy to continue the match.
The Russian-born Kazakh had fought back from 4-2 down in the decider, adding to the frustration of his childhood friend, who lashed out at the line official at the change of ends after disagreeing with a call.
The 20-year-old eventually squandered the opportunity as sixth-seed Ruud regrouped and levelled at one set all
City’s Erling Haaland continues to lead the Premier League with 17 goals
Milan conceded eight times in their previous three away games, all against teams in the lower half of the table
Yang, who started surfing in 2018, claimed her spot among 24 women who will compete in the thumping tubes of...
PTPA was established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020
PSG looked more dangerous in the second half, despite forward Kylian Mbappe having been substituted at halftime