Pak football team camp delayed

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has been facing financial issues which have forced it to delay the national team’s camp for the home leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Jordan to be held later this month in Islamabad.

“The camp was scheduled to begin from March 1 but it has been delayed and the biggest reason behind it is financial,” an NC source told ‘The News’ on Friday.

The match between the two nations is scheduled to be held at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on March 21 at 2pm. The source said if the government is able to install floodlights at the Jinnah Stadium as per its promise then the time can be changed and the match can be held under floodlights. The source said it is for the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to tackle the matter of floodlights.