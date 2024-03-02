Tariq elected as council member of GAMMA

Pakistan martial arts expert Tariq Ali is addressing an event at Iqra University on April 10, 2013. —Facebook/Karachi Martial Arts Academy

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tariq Ali has been elected as council member of the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA).

This is the first time in history that any Pakistani has become a part of the world MMA Board. The elections were conducted through a hybrid system. Alexander Engelhardt retained his seat as president unopposed.

A tough battle was seen for the rest of the portfolios including five vice-presidents and five council members. Germany’s Lusen Bakos, Jovinus Carolus Legawa from Indonesia, Gaji Gajiyev from Kazakhstan, Martin Skvara from Czech Republic and Carlo Di Blasi from Italy were elected as vice-presidents.

Similarly, Jun Hyuk Oh from Korea, Axl Jandhir Torres Zamora from Nicaragua, Tariq Ali from Pakistan, Domingo Jesus Dauhajre Selman of the Dominican Republic and Inna Leniu from Samoa won the council seats at stake. The subsequent appointees to the council are Erica Kerner of USA and Xinghui Jin of China, who will also be joining the Executive Board. Tariq Ali thanked the members for electing him and said that he is hopeful that an excellent and professional team of the world body will take all necessary steps for the development of the MMA sports in the world.