Rashid Malik storms into ITF Dubai Masters final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rashid Malik marched into the final of ITF Dubai Masters Tennis Tournament with an enviable ease.
Malik, a former Davis Cup star, swept aside Switzerland’s Hans Ueili Ritschard 6-1, 6-0 in a one-sided semi-final match. Malik, who is also a former Pakistan Davis Cup captain and coach, was in complete control of the proceedings against his Swiss opponent, also a former Davis Cup player.
Malik is the top-seeded player in the event and a hot favourite to win the title. Earlier this season, he won the ITF Thailand Masters event. He is now eyeing a spot in the World Championship in Mexico later this year.
