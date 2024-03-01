Mateen crowned Nayza National Armwrestling Season 2 champion

LAHORE: International player Mateen Asif emerged as the title winner in the Nayza National Armwrestling Championship Season 2 that concluded here on Saturday.
In the senior -80kg category, Mateen Asif displayed outstanding armwrestling prowess and outsmarted his opponent Haroon Khokar, who finished as runner-up. Mukram Asif managed to grab the third position in the same category.
In the youth division for the -85kg weight class, Abdul Aziz, esteemed president of Major Armwrestling, emerged victorious, with Hamad Butt and Hamza Butt finishing in second and third places, respectively. The heavyweight +85kg category saw Shazil Ali taking the top spot, followed by Hassan Butt and Muzammil Khawar.
