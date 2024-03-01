Women’s Power Run on March 3

The image is a screenshot of a Geo News video of the 4th Women’s Power Run. — Facebook/b2rpakistan

LAHORE: Female runners are set to feature in the 4th Women’s Power Run 5 KM to be held on March 3 at HMR DHA Karachi.

With the support of chief captain Pakistan Muhammad Ahmed, local professional athletes from Sindh are set to showcase their talent. As the event aligns with International Women’s Day, its significance in empowering women through sports is paramount, organisers said. The female runners representing Pakistan Road Runners are eagerly anticipating the marathon, aiming to continue their streak of success.