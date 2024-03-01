Zohaib determined to qualify for Olympics

In an undated photo, Pakistan’s sole Olympics boxing hope Zohaib Rasheed can be seen victorious after a fight. — PSB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s sole Olympics boxing hope Zohaib Rasheed on Thursday said that he has utilised all the available training facilities in the country and will make a bold effort to press for the Olympics seat.

“Yes I am in top shape and have made all out effort to prepare well by availing myself of the training facilities. Inshallah I will make a top effort to earn Olympics seat for the country,” Zohaib told ‘The News’ just before flying for Milan from Karachi on Thursday night to feature in the World Qualification Round 1 which will begin in Italy on Saturday (tomorrow).

“We underwent two and a half months training in Lahore which was good. I cannot complain that we were not sent abroad for training. Yes, it could have added to our preparation but still it’s good that we at least were given a good training period during which I worked hard and am ready for the challenge,” Zohaib said. Knowing well the standard of the coming event, Zohaib said top competitors of the world will be there. “The world’s top pack will be there and it would be a tough event. Yes, a little bit advantage will be there as some fighters have already qualified for the Paris Olympics due to their continental events which also acted as Olympics Qualifiers.

“Every fighter will be tough. Not only the Central Asian states top boxers will be seen there but from Europe and other continents as well but I believe in my ability and inshaAllah through nation’s prayers I will be making my best effort,” Zohaib said.