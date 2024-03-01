Zohaib determined to qualify for Olympics

LAHORE: Pakistan’s sole Olympics boxing hope Zohaib Rasheed on Thursday said that he has utilised all the available training facilities in the country and will make a bold effort to press for the Olympics seat.
“Yes I am in top shape and have made all out effort to prepare well by availing myself of the training facilities. Inshallah I will make a top effort to earn Olympics seat for the country,” Zohaib told ‘The News’ just before flying for Milan from Karachi on Thursday night to feature in the World Qualification Round 1 which will begin in Italy on Saturday (tomorrow).
“We underwent two and a half months training in Lahore which was good. I cannot complain that we were not sent abroad for training. Yes, it could have added to our preparation but still it’s good that we at least were given a good training period during which I worked hard and am ready for the challenge,” Zohaib said. Knowing well the standard of the coming event, Zohaib said top competitors of the world will be there. “The world’s top pack will be there and it would be a tough event. Yes, a little bit advantage will be there as some fighters have already qualified for the Paris Olympics due to their continental events which also acted as Olympics Qualifiers.
“Every fighter will be tough. Not only the Central Asian states top boxers will be seen there but from Europe and other continents as well but I believe in my ability and inshaAllah through nation’s prayers I will be making my best effort,” Zohaib said.
Eddie Howe. — AFP File LONDON: Drawing defending champions Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals was the...
A representational image showing a football in a field. — Pixabay LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation ...
Pakistan’s Tariq Ali. — Sports Bulletin LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tariq Ali has been elected as council member of the...
Representational image .—UnsplashKARACHI: Pakistan’s Rashid Malik marched into the final of ITF Dubai Masters...
Pakistan’s Mir Hamza. — Facebook/GlamCricketLAHORE: Glamorgan has signed Pakistan’s Mir Hamza for the 2024...
Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot.— AFPWELLINGTON: Australia dismissed New Zealand for 179 to take control of...