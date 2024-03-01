Togetherness allows United youngsters to flourish: Munro

Islamabad United batter Alex Colin Munro can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Islamabad United

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s opener Colin Munro has said that “togetherness” in their squad allows youngsters to flourish.

“We have this time comparatively a new team as compared to the last five years,” Munro told a post-match news conference after guiding United to a seven-wicket triumph over Karachi Kings at Karachi on Wednesday night with an 82-runs innings.

“It’s not easy to lose those closed games. It’s all inclusive and everybody is equal in our team whether its Shadab Khan, or Hunain whoever you are, we are equal. It does not matter whether you play for Pakistan or you are an emerging player or you have played hundred games for England whatever we are equal and that’s what we see each other and its very good in this environment,” he said.

“Our group is very good and it allows young players to come in and flourish too,” Munro said. Karachi Kings posted 165-5 with Kieron Pollard scoring unbeaten 28-ball 48. Islamabad United achieved the target with nine balls to spare thanks to excellent batting from Colin Munro (82) and Alex Hales (47).

Munro was happy with the win against Kings. “The mood was good actually. We lost a couple of games. We knew we were a better team and how we played in those two games. Tonight, we did our best and played good enough cricket to win. It was a very important win for us, moving to our home games in Pindi, looking forward to that as well,” Munro said.

“We obviously have two wins from five which is not ideal and would have been happy with three obviously but we know we have played a good brand of cricket. But it’s exciting for us, keeping challenging each other and if we sneak in the next five games and we would be trying to win more games at our home and probably we would be playing our best cricket towards the end of the tournament,” Munro said. “We would be playing our best cricket if we are to ensure place in the finals,” he was quick to add.

Munro said he should have finished the game against Kings. “Me and Azam got out in quick succession and I also think the guys coming in could have knocked it for a couple of runs and give ourselves a chance to left-handers to hitting to the small side of the boundary in the end”, he said.

“Yes, I am disappointed tonight for not finishing the game. When you put your side in a position to win the game you need to score the winning runs, obviously in the last game was not great but tonight it was a nice contribution to win but again it might be critical towards the end as well,” Munro signed off.