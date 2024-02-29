NTC given White-Level recognition by ITF

Tennis players pose for a picture at the National Training Center in Islamabad on February 28, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

ISLAMABAD: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has awarded White-Level recognition to Pakistan Tennis Federation’s

National Training Center in Islamabad. Based on the criteria and after an extensive review of the National Training Center, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) recognized that all the criteria have been met at the White-Level.

The PTF-NTC serves as the national academy and was launched in 2019. The ITF, in consultation with several leading tennis-playing nations, established criteria and minimum standards for NTCs, which were adopted by the ITF’s Board of Directors. These criteria were put together to ensure quality standards in NTCs worldwide.

ITF Executive Director (Development) Luca Santilli congratulated the PTF on achieving the ITF White Recognition status. The ITF agrees to formally recognize the National Training Centre at the White level for a four-year period from the 27th February 2024 until 26th February 2028.

“I am pleased to inform you that based on the criteria and following an extensive review process of the documents submitted, the ITF confirms herewith that all the criteria have been met at White level. I would therefore like to congratulate the Pakistan Tennis Federation on achieving ITF White Recognition status. The ITF agrees to formally recognize the National Training Centre at White level for a four-year

period from the 27th of February 2024 until the 26th of February 2028. After this period, a review will take place,” Luca Santilli, said in a letter addressed to PTF former president Salim Saifullah Khan.