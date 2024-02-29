Win for Wapda in National Kabaddi

ISLAMABAD: Wapda and Army got off to a winning start in the 34th National Kabaddi Championship (Circle Style) that started here Wednesday at the Pakistan Sports Complex.
Wapda defeated POF Wah 34-16 while Army edged out Sindh 25-14. In the day’s other matches, PAF recorded victory over KPK 36-19. HEC were dominant against Islamabad 31-11, Police beat GB 26-12 while POF Wah overpowered Balochistan 25-8.
