Win for Wapda in National Kabaddi

This image shows an aerial view of a kabaddi ground during the match. — Facebook/Kabaddi shan Punjabiyan Di

ISLAMABAD: Wapda and Army got off to a winning start in the 34th National Kabaddi Championship (Circle Style) that started here Wednesday at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Wapda defeated POF Wah 34-16 while Army edged out Sindh 25-14. In the day’s other matches, PAF recorded victory over KPK 36-19. HEC were dominant against Islamabad 31-11, Police beat GB 26-12 while POF Wah overpowered Balochistan 25-8.