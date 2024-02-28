Shan hopes for stellar performance at home ground

LAHORE: Shan Masood, the captain of Karachi Kings, exuded confidence on Tuesday as he expressed hope for delivering yet another outstanding performance in the ongoing HBL PSL 9, especially on home ground.
The Karachi Kings, led by Masood, are eagerly anticipating playing in Karachi and are determined to make a significant impact. Speaking to media representatives at the National Bank Stadium, Masood shared the team’s enthusiasm about playing on their home turf. He stated, “All players are eager to perform before their home fans,” highlighting the special significance of competing in Karachi. Masood acknowledged that Karachi Kings had made a commendable start in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), emphasizing the importance of learning from mistakes and progressing through positive actions for any successful team.
Answering a question about individual performances, the Kings’ Captain emphasized that a team’s specialty is often defined by standout individual performances. He noted the significance of small contributions in the fast-paced format of T20 cricket. Regarding team dynamics and planning, Masood mentioned that Tim Seifert had recently joined the team, and they were limited to playing only four foreigners.
