Zalmi like to play attacking game: Saim

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s hard-hitting opener Saim Ayub has said that Zalmi always choose attacking options, adding bringing leggie Arif Yaqoob for the second last over was a great move from captain Babar Azam.

“Zalmi always try to choose attacking options and in pressure situation as you have seen the way we defended tonight against Islamabad United was an excellent move from the captain,” Saim Ayub told a post-match news conference.

“Darren Sammy always tell the team to choose attacking option,” he was quick to add. He said Arif’s over turned the things around. “Yes, Arif’s over was a turn around. United had caught momentum when Munro and Azam were playing as T20 is cricket of momentum,” he said.

“If you see realistically so they were playing very good cricket and they had made a very good comeback but Arif’s over changed the game. Such moves are taken in pressure situations in order to seal victory. Zalmi took that option and won the game,” said Saim. About giving second last over to sinner Arif Saim said that discussions were continued. “Discussions were continued as runs were coming fast when pacers were bowling and suddenly Babar Azam brought in spinner in order to break United’s momentum,” he said.