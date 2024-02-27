Haider, Omar win top honours in SGA President Cup

KARACHI: Haider Bilal won the net trophy while Omar Khalid Hussain claimed the gross title in the SGA President Cup Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

Karachi Golf Club entrance can be seen in this imager. — Facebook/Karachi Golf Club

Haider, a nine handicapper, carded a three-day aggregate of 213 (-3) to win the amateurs trophy in the net category.

In the gross category where the top players were also battling for World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, Omar Khalid followed scores of 75 and 70 with a final round of 73 to win the title by three strokes. He finished with an aggregate of 218 (+2).

Saim Shazli was in impressive form in the final round as he fired a round of 71 but that wasn’t enough for him to catch up with Omar. Saim had to contend with the net runner-up trophy in the amateurs (handicaps 0-5) category.

Arsalan Shikoh Khan finished as runner-up in the gross category with an aggregate of 228. Abdullah Ansar won the top honours in net category.

In other amateur categories, the winners included Rao Haris, Waqas Burki, Arsalan Mughal, Waleed Bilal and Maj Zulfiqar. In the seniors category, Azhar Abbas, Asad I.A Khan, Major Irfan and Sajid Sharif were among the prize winners.