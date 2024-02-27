Rashid Malik eyes ITF Masters title in Dubai

KARACHI: Aiming for a spot in this year’s World Championship in Mexico, top seed Rashid Mailk will be going all out for the title in the ITF Masters Tennis Tournament in Dubai later this week.
Malik, a former Pakistan Davis Cup star, will begin as the hot favourite in the ITF Masters event to played at the Topspin Sports Centre in Dubai from Tuesday (today). Earlier this season, Malik won an ITF Masters title in Thailand and is now set to add another feather to his cap in Dubai.
“I’m in good shape and my form is good,” Malik told ‘The News’ before his departure to Dubai on Monday. “I am really looking for to the tournament in Dubai,” he added.
Malik is accompanied for the Dubai event by Major Saeed, Dr Shehzad Saleem, Mobin Malik, Faisal Anwar, Haroon and Sheharyar Salamat. Malik had a stellar career as a Davis Cupper and later became Pakistan’s Davis Cup coach. His tennis career as a senior has also been a successful one.
He is ranked among the top-50 in doubles and also came to close to breaking into the top-100 ITF rankings after winning the Thailand title.
KARACHI: Aania Farooq and Abiha Syed won top honours in the 6th SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which concluded...
KARACHI: Haider Bilal won the net trophy while Omar Khalid Hussain claimed the gross title in the SGA President Cup...
RANCHI, India: Ben Stokes was proud of his team’s commitment despite suffering his first series defeat since taking...
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars South African batsman Rassie van der Dussen believes that Qalandars played decent cricket but...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board inquiry committee has recommended action against the athletics team’s manager...
ISLAMABAD: The members of the Pakistan blind cricket team on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi in...