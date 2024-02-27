Rashid Malik eyes ITF Masters title in Dubai

KARACHI: Aiming for a spot in this year’s World Championship in Mexico, top seed Rashid Mailk will be going all out for the title in the ITF Masters Tennis Tournament in Dubai later this week.

former Pakistan Davis Cup star Rashid Malik can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Rashid Malik - Tennis Coach and Ex-Davis Cupper

Malik, a former Pakistan Davis Cup star, will begin as the hot favourite in the ITF Masters event to played at the Topspin Sports Centre in Dubai from Tuesday (today). Earlier this season, Malik won an ITF Masters title in Thailand and is now set to add another feather to his cap in Dubai.

“I’m in good shape and my form is good,” Malik told ‘The News’ before his departure to Dubai on Monday. “I am really looking for to the tournament in Dubai,” he added.

Malik is accompanied for the Dubai event by Major Saeed, Dr Shehzad Saleem, Mobin Malik, Faisal Anwar, Haroon and Sheharyar Salamat. Malik had a stellar career as a Davis Cupper and later became Pakistan’s Davis Cup coach. His tennis career as a senior has also been a successful one.

He is ranked among the top-50 in doubles and also came to close to breaking into the top-100 ITF rankings after winning the Thailand title.