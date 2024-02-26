Injured Haris ruled out of HBL PSL

LAHORE: Struggling Lahore Qalandars received a huge blow as the franchise announced on Sunday that their premier pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remaining HBL PSL 9 after suffering a dislocated shoulder during a narrow defeat against Karachi Kings Saturday night here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandar's premier pacer Haris Rauf can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Lahore Qalandars

“He fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the 20th over while completing a stunning catch to dismiss Hasan Ali. Despite the injury he walked off with his arm strapped and underwent scans,” the franchise spokesman said.

“Rauf had an exceptional performance, bowling the most economical four overs last night, conceding 22 runs with one wicket, playing a crucial role in the final over to pull the game,” the spokesman said. “The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that he needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season,” the spokesman said.

Team Director Sameen Rana said that Haris has been a crucial asset to the team’s bowling attack and his absence will be felt. “It’s not a major injury or any broken bone, but considering him as a valuable asset for Pakistan we didn’t want to risk his national prospects. Lahore Qalandars remain determined and focused on delivering strong performances in the remaining PSL matches,” Sameen said.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi said as a team they are deeply saddened by Haris Rauf’s injury. “It was painful to see him missing out as he’s been a pillar of strength for us, and his absence will be felt. In the face of adversity, we stand united, and I have full confidence that the team will rise to the occasion,” Shaheen said.

“It’s indeed a setback for the franchise, but he is also Pakistan’s main bowler, and with a lot of cricket coming up, a pragmatic approach was to give him maximum time to recover,” Shaheen said.