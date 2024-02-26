Losing wickets in bunches hurt us: Saud

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators opener Saud Shakeel said that losing wickets in bunches hurt their chances against Multan Sultans on Sunday. “We lost wickets in bunches and that hurt us,” Saud told a post-match news conference after Quetta Gladiators tasted a 13-run defeat at the hands of Multan Sultans in Multan.
He said that there is no concern about their middle order. “I don’t think there is any concern about the middle order. In T20 cricket top three batsmen have more opportunities of scoring runs. If the management relies on us they are justified as we have the opportunity and we face more balls,” Saud said.
“In the middle order runs are not that counted but it is the impact which is important at that stage,” Saud pointed out. He said that Rilee’s fall was also damaging and it tilted the pendulum in favour of the home team. “Rilee was in great nick and his fall was a turning point as Usman Khan took a brilliant coach. If you take such catches opponents suffer,” he said.
