Farhan remains optimistic even after four defeats

LAHORE: Despite losing four matches in a row, Lahore Qalandars batsman Sahibzada Farhan has said that they believe in themselves and will stage a comeback in the HBL PSL 9.
“If you remember a few years ago, Multan had also lost four or five matches in a row and later became champions. So, we believe in ourselves and inshaAllah will make a comeback,” Farhan told a post-match news conference after scoring a fine unbeaten 72, his third fifty in the event so far.
He said that they have played all close games so far. “If you look at overall matches so we have carried the shows deep and until the last over. And a good thing you saw today that Haris and Zaman looked decent in bowling and it’s a good sign and in the next match we will play better cricket,” Farhan said.
Farhan said that had they brought in a spinner in the middle they would have plundered him also and the game could have been one-sided by then. “I am performing but it is not benefitting the team. I would have been happy had the team won,” Farhan said.
LAHORE: Struggling Lahore Qalandars received a huge blow as the franchise announced on Sunday that their premier pacer...
He praised HEC captain Ali Raza who he believed is one for the future
LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators opener Saud Shakeel said that losing wickets in bunches hurt their chances against Multan...
LAHORE: Expecting different conditions when they play their away games, Multan Sultans assistant coach and former Test...
RANCHI: Spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav combined to rout England in their second innings and put...
LAHORE: In the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024, Peshawar Zalmi are to face Islamabad United at the...