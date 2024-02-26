Farhan remains optimistic even after four defeats

LAHORE: Despite losing four matches in a row, Lahore Qalandars batsman Sahibzada Farhan has said that they believe in themselves and will stage a comeback in the HBL PSL 9.

Lahore Qalandars Charsadda-born batter Sahibzada Farhan during a training session on February 13, 2024. — Facebook/Lahore Qalandars

“If you remember a few years ago, Multan had also lost four or five matches in a row and later became champions. So, we believe in ourselves and inshaAllah will make a comeback,” Farhan told a post-match news conference after scoring a fine unbeaten 72, his third fifty in the event so far.

He said that they have played all close games so far. “If you look at overall matches so we have carried the shows deep and until the last over. And a good thing you saw today that Haris and Zaman looked decent in bowling and it’s a good sign and in the next match we will play better cricket,” Farhan said.

Farhan said that had they brought in a spinner in the middle they would have plundered him also and the game could have been one-sided by then. “I am performing but it is not benefitting the team. I would have been happy had the team won,” Farhan said.