Soreness rules Warner out of final T20 clash with NZ

AUCKLAND: David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia’s Twenty20 series against New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday with adductor soreness, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.
37-year-old, who is retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20 World Cup in June, did not feature in Friday’s 72-run victory over the Black Caps as the Australians completed back-to-back wins over their hosts.
“Warner will require a brief recovery period, which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.
Warner hit 32 runs off 20 balls in the opening win over New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday, but was booed off the field by the home fans in what was his final appearance in the bilateral international series.
