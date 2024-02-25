Omar, Aania lead in SGA Golf Championships

KARACHI: Omar Khalid Hussain carded an impressive round of two-under par 70 to take a five-shot lead in the 13th SGA President Cup Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Saturday.

Omar, 19, made six birdies in the second round of the tournament and will go into Sunday’s final round with a 36-hole aggregate of 145 (+1). In joint second place is the duo of Saim Shazli and Arsalan Shikoh Khan at 150 (+6). Arsalan carded 74 while Saim scored 75 in the second round.

In the SAG Ladies Amateur Championship, running concurrently with the President Cup, the seasoned Aania Farooq took a five shot lead after overnight leader Abiha Syed had a disastrous second round.

Abiha who carded 79 in the opening round of Saturday, had a tough outing and ended with a score of 89 that allowed Aania to take a solid lead. Aania followed her opening round 83 with 80 and has a 36-hole aggregate of 163. Abiha is at 168 followed by her sister Dania and 173 and Aamna Amjad at 181.

In other categories of the SGA Ladies Amateur, the leading performers included Hareem Tahir (89), Tabassum Sharif (90), Zeenat Ayesha (93) and Rukaiya Habib (94).

Both the SGA championships will conclude on Sunday (today).