Akhlaq eyes Pakistan team spot

LAHORE: Karachi Kings wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Akhlaq, who belongs to Gujranwala, wants to deliver in the HBL PSL 9 and make a place in Pakistan’s team.

Karachi Kings wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Akhlaq. — A Sports

“Every player wants to represent Pakistan team and I also want to represent my country,” Akhlaq told reporters here. “And in in the PSL I am very hopeful to deliver and will make a place in Pakistan team. This is a very important event for me and I will try my level best to deliver here,” Akhlaq said. “As an opener you need to play with aggression. Its also our team plan which says that the top order should play its natural game,” Akhlaq said.