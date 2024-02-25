Qalandars aim to secure season’s first win against Peshawar today

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 is entering its fourth round, and in the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader, Lahore Qalandars are set to face Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 25.

The clash promises to be a pivotal moment for both teams, with Lahore Qalandars seeking their first win in the tournament, and Peshawar Zalmi looking to build on the momentum from their recent victory.

Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/file

The encounter is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time, and fans are eagerly anticipating the battle between the current and former national team captains, Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars and Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi.

Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the points table, adding an extra layer of significance to this fixture. Lahore

Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, have struggled to find their footing in the tournament, yet to secure a win. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam, clinched their first victory in the previous match and will be aiming to continue their winning streak.

Despite having a formidable lineup, including Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, and other power hitters, Lahore Qalandars have failed to reach their full potential in PSL 2024. Only Farhan and Dussen have managed to cross the 50-run mark, highlighting the team’s batting challenges.

The Gaddafi Stadium, the venue for this showdown, has witnessed high-scoring encounters in the ongoing tournament, favoring the batsmen. The Lahore vs Peshawar clash is expected to

provide another thrilling spectacle, with the batsmen likely to dominate the proceedings.

In the head-to-head stats between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, the teams have played 18 matches, with Peshawar Zalmi holding a slight edge with 10 victories, while Lahore Qalandars have secured 8 wins. The last-ball thriller in the previous encounter saw Peshawar Zalmi emerge victorious by 5 runs, showcasing the competitiveness between the two teams.

Babar Azam, despite being in the news for reasons beyond cricket, led Peshawar Zalmi to a significant win against

Multan Sultans in their previous match. A collective batting effort propelled them to a total of 179-8,

and their bowlers, particularly Luke Wood, played a crucial role in defending the target.

Speaking after the match, Babar Azam expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Outstanding win tonight. A win like this is really needed. We wanted to score 170-180, and the batters did well to get there. Haseebullah started well, and his partnership was crucial in the middle. Our bowlers put in their best efforts and executed well.”

As the anticipation builds for this crucial clash, predictions favor Lahore Qalandars, citing their recent strength on paper. The match is expected to be thrilling, with Lahore Qalandars aiming to secure their first victory in PSL 2024. The team’s recent performances suggest they have the potential to emerge victorious in this encounter against Peshawar Zalmi.