Olly Stone ruled out of HBL PSL

LAHORE: Multan Sultans suffered a huge blow when their English pacer Olly Stone was ruled out of the HBL PSL 9 due to groin injury.
Sultans, who were scheduled to host Peshawar Zalmi on Friday night, will apply for his replacement, the franchise said in a statement. Stone was injured in Sultans game against Islamabad United on February 20 at Multan.
He went off the field having bowled four balls of his fourth and final over, feeling pain. He had conceded just 28 runs in 3.4 overs. Sultans currently head the points table with six points from three matches. Quetta Gladiators have also won all their three matches.
LONDON: England’s Jack Leach will undergo surgery after a knee injury ruled him out of the ongoing Test series in...
LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen battled past Mainz 05 2-1 on Friday to go 11 points clear at the top of the...
AUCKLAND: David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia’s Twenty20 series against New...
KARACHI: Omar Khalid Hussain carded an impressive round of two-under par 70 to take a five-shot lead in the 13th SGA...
ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Nael Qureshi made the country proud by winning the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World...
HOUSTON: The field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open became much stronger on Friday. Wyndham Clark of the...