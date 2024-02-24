Olly Stone ruled out of HBL PSL

LAHORE: Multan Sultans suffered a huge blow when their English pacer Olly Stone was ruled out of the HBL PSL 9 due to groin injury.

English pacer Olly Stone can be seen. — AFP.File

Sultans, who were scheduled to host Peshawar Zalmi on Friday night, will apply for his replacement, the franchise said in a statement. Stone was injured in Sultans game against Islamabad United on February 20 at Multan.

He went off the field having bowled four balls of his fourth and final over, feeling pain. He had conceded just 28 runs in 3.4 overs. Sultans currently head the points table with six points from three matches. Quetta Gladiators have also won all their three matches.