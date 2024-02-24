Dutch club win hockey series

ISLAMABAD: Dutch club Bully Men 1 edged HEC on penalty shootout at Bunda Hockey Ground Friday to win the three-match series 2-1 in front of a sizeable crowd.
In what turned out to be an exciting third match, HEC scored the opening goal in the first half, but then missed many opportunities to double the lead. The Dutch club struck the equaliser in the fourth quarter. In order to decide the winner, five penalty shootouts were awarded to each team. Bully Men 1 scored thrice while HEC managed two goals.
Officials from Dutch and Australian embassies turned up in numbers to watch both teams in action. Among the attendees were the Dutch Ambassador to Pakistan, Mrs. Henny de Vries, the Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins, Acting Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Eduard-Robert Preda, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich, the High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam.
