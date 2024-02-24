Nael in ITF Juniors final

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Nael Qureshi of Pakistan outplayed Jacob Kailiang Shen (Hong Kong) in straight sets to move into the final of boys singles of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-II at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

A representational image of tennis. — Unsplash

Nael won 6-4, 6-3 to set up final against Shijie Chen (China). Ladies singles final will see Kalinouskaya (BLR) taking on Thai lady Paramee Tadkaew.

Results: Boys singles semi-finals: Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Jacob Kailiang Shen (HKG) 6-4, 6-3; Shijie Chen (CHN) bt Kaigaoge Kang(CHN) 6-2, 6-4

Girls singles semi-finals: Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) bt Stefaniya Neporent(BLR) 6-4, 6-1; Paramee Tadkaew (THA) bt Ekaterina Pestereva (RUS) 6-4 (Retd)

Boys doubles final: Dong Hyeon Euom(KOR) / Jiwan Park (KOR) bt Kaigaoge Kang(CHN) / Oscar Reilly 6-4, 5-7(10-8)