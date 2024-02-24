Rossouw happy to have led Gladiators to win

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators skipper Rilee Rossouw is very happy with the way his 34 not out helped his side get over the line against Islamabad United on a tricky surface here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday night.

Quetta Gladiators skipper Rilee Rossouw can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

“I am not particularly happy with the way I batted out there but to help the team get over the line I am pretty happy,” Rilee said. He said it was difficult to read the pitch. “It was difficult to read as we thought it would be a nice and high scoring game and we summed up the conditions nicely in the first innings with the ball and we knew that coming out to bat would not be so easy,” said Rilee, who has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper this season.