Alonso leads call for more pre-season F1 testing

LONDON: Fernando Alonso said it was ridiculous for Formula One to allow only a day and a half of pre-season testing per driver when teams spent fortunes on such sophisticated cars.

Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso speaks at a drivers press conference ahead of the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. — AFP/File

Even that limited amount was reduced for some drivers when Thursday morning’s testing in Bahrain -- with the 10 teams each running a single car -- ended early due to a loose drain cover. The afternoon session was extended by an hour, but those who handed over to team mates lost out. “It is difficult to understand how we can have one day and a half each driver, which is going to be one day and a quarter now after this morning, to prepare our championship,” said Aston Martin’s Alonso.