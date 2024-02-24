Awais goes down in Asian Snooker final

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced cueist Awais Ullah Munir on Friday went down to Iran’s Ali Gharahgozlou of Iran 5-2 in the final of the ACBS Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2024 which concluded in Doha.

A representational image showing snooker balls. — Pexels

It was not a perfect day for the Pakistani cueist who was expected to show more grace in the final. Awais started brightly as he won the first two frames 67-17 and 73-1 to show that he was going to be a tough contender for the title.

Awais also fired a break of 57 in the second frame. However, after that he lost focus and failed to repeat the kind of performance he showed in the first two frames.

The Iranian displayed fine skills, took control of the situation and won the next five frames on the trot to seal an emphatic win. The frames score was 17-67, 01-73(57), 62-52, 58-29, 90-35 (56), 68-34, 70-44.