Sindh Games begin

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of the 18th Sindh Games was held at the National Coaching Centre here on Friday.

Minister of Sports , Youth and Cultural Dr Junaid Ali Shah, was the chief guest on the occasion who inaugurated the 18th Sindh Games. More than 4,000 athletes are participating in 42 men’s and 26 women’s competitions from Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Khas, Benazirabad, Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr Juanid said it is the first time for Sindh Games to have more than 4000 athletes. He said that after a long gap Sindh Games are being organised.

On this occasion, the trophy of the Sindh Games was unveiled. Secretary Sports Abdul Hadi Billu, Secretary information and Broad casting Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Asma Shah, and a number of sports officials of different associations were present.

In the 100 meters competition held on the first day, Junaid Baloch of Karachi won the first position while Asad Jabbar of Karachi was second and Suresh Kumar of Mirpur Khas was third. In the girls competition of 100 meter race, Karachi’s Safinaz reached first position, Karachi’s Iqra got second and Sukkur’s girl Charll Gill got third position. In the girls’ football matches, Karachi beat Hyderabad 8-0, Sukkur defeated Benazirabad 2-0. In boys’ competition, Karachi bulldozed Mirpurkhas 11—0 while Larkana beat Sukkur 3-2.