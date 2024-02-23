No room for getting relaxed: Iftikhar

Multan Sultans hard-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed celebrates during an HBL PSL 9 cricket match on February 22, 2024. — Facebook/Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Multan Sultans hard-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has said that they are committed to becoming champions of the HBL PSL 9.

“Our entire focus is on becoming champions. We talk in the dressing room about becoming champions. If we play top cricket consistently then we can become champions and we have vowed that we will play good cricket in all three departments of the game,” he told a post-match news conference.

Iftikhar managed an 11-ball 34 not out to guide Multan Sultans to a five-wicket win over defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. This was the third straight win for Multan. Iftikhar said that there is no room for getting relaxed at any stage of the event.

“PSL is a sort of event where there is no room for getting relaxed and this is a fact as a team and as a player. You cannot afford to get relaxed,” Iftikhar said. He admitted that they squandered chances in fielding and will need to improve. “In fielding we made lapses, dropped catches and Rizwan missed a stumping chance. He rarely does that. We will need to improve our fielding. If you are to become champions you will need to do everything perfect,” he said.