No room for getting relaxed: Iftikhar

LAHORE: Multan Sultans hard-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has said that they are committed to becoming champions of the HBL PSL 9.
“Our entire focus is on becoming champions. We talk in the dressing room about becoming champions. If we play top cricket consistently then we can become champions and we have vowed that we will play good cricket in all three departments of the game,” he told a post-match news conference.
Iftikhar managed an 11-ball 34 not out to guide Multan Sultans to a five-wicket win over defending champions Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night. This was the third straight win for Multan. Iftikhar said that there is no room for getting relaxed at any stage of the event.
“PSL is a sort of event where there is no room for getting relaxed and this is a fact as a team and as a player. You cannot afford to get relaxed,” Iftikhar said. He admitted that they squandered chances in fielding and will need to improve. “In fielding we made lapses, dropped catches and Rizwan missed a stumping chance. He rarely does that. We will need to improve our fielding. If you are to become champions you will need to do everything perfect,” he said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board has constituted a three-member committee to look into gross negligence that robbed...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced cueist Awais Ullah Munir on Thursday blasted his way into the final of the ACBS Asian...
India are expected to pick a spin-heavy attack on a pitch that already has cracks at both ends
Shaheen said that they have played good cricket but they will need to improve fielding
Multan achieved the target with six balls to spare thanks to skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s gritty knock of 82 off 59...
Asked whether he has any issue while sharing dressing room with such experienced players Irfan said it helps him