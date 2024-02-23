Peshawar desperate to find form

Peshawar Zalmi batter Babar Azam playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. on February 18, 2024. — APP

MULTAN: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi are set to clash in the 9th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League in a highly anticipated showdown at the Multan International Cricket Stadium on Friday (today).

With a rest day in Lahore, the encounter at Multan promises to be a battle of giants as Multan Sultans aim to maintain their undefeated streak against the 2017 champions, Peshawar Zalmi, who are desperate to find their mojo this season.

Multan Sultans have emerged as the team to beat in this season of the PSL, securing victories in all three of their matches. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans have been consistent, notching up impressive wins against Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars. With six points and a commendable net run rate of +1.165, Multan lead the points table.

In their latest clash against Lahore Qalandars, Multan chased down a target of 166 runs, winning the match by five wickets. Captain Mohammad Rizwan’s aggressive innings of 82 runs in 59 balls played a pivotal role, supported by contributions from Rilee Rossouw and Abbas Afridi in both batting and bowling departments.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having suffered defeats in their first two matches against Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. In their recent encounter with Karachi Kings, Zalmi faced a seven-wicket loss.

Babar, the leading run-scorer for Zalmi, has been in good form. He scored 68 and 72 in the last two matches. However, the team will need contributions from key players like Rovman Powell and Luke Wood to turn their fortunes around.

Rovman Powell is known for his powerful middle-order batting, and his aggressive approach can change the game. Multan Sultans, with their impressive form and a well-rounded squad, enter the match as favourites. The match is scheduled at Multan Cricket Stadium, where the team batting first has emerged victorious in all nine previous T20 games. The pitch is flat and hard, offering assistance to both spinners and seamers as the game progresses. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with a temperature near 20 degrees Celsius, making it ideal playing conditions.

Teams

Multan Sultans: *+Mohammad Rizwan, Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Salman Irshad.

TODAY'S FIXTURE

Sultans vs Zalmi

7:00 pm PST