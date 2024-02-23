Top players to feature in SGA Ladies Amateur Golf

A representational image of a person while playing golf. — Pexels

KARACHI: Leading golfers from all over Pakistan will be seen in action in the 6th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship which tees off here at the Karachi Golf Club from Friday.

The three-day event to be played from February 23-25 will carry at stake World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points. Karachi ‘s Dania Syed will be defending her title in the main category of the championship hosted by SGA. The event will run concurrently with the SGA President’s Cup.

“We are excited to host the SGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2024 at the Karachi Golf Club,” commented Fawzia Nqvi, the tournament director. “Dozens of enthusiastic lady golfers are participating from SGA member Clubs and from other clubs in Pakistan! We look forward to an exciting three days of ladies Golf Competition in several categories,” she added.

The championship will feature in five different categories. The winner of category A (handicap 0-12) will be crowned overall SGA Ladies Amateur champion. Category B and C will feature golfers having handicaps of 13-24 and 25-36 respectively while category D will feature under-14 girls.

“We have made all arrangements for the successful hosting of the championship,” said Fawzia. She revealed that the trophies have been especially designed by Sarah Latafat. Meanwhile, exciting contests are likely to take place in the SGA President’s Cup. Some of the leading amateurs will be vying for top honours in the three-day event.