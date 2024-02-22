Nael races into ITF Juniors quarters

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Nael Qureshi moved into the quarter-finals of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior Championship Leg-II here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

Pakistan's junior Tennis player Hamza Roman can be seen being welcomed by his family. — PTF

Nael was leading against Makarov (Russia) 3-0 when the Russian had to retire because of injury. Local lad Ahtesham Humayun was also leading against Ilya Kryukov (Russia) 4-0 when he surrendered because of illness.

Results: Boys’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Jacob Kailiang Shen (HKG) bt Xiuyuan guo (CHN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Jiwan Park (KOR) bt Doruk Elbirlik (TUR) 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-2, 6-4; Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) bt Amir Mazari (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Shijie Chen (CHN) bt Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-2, 6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Makarov (RUS) 3-0 (Retd); Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) bt Ilya Kryukov (RUS) 4-0 (Retd); Oscar Reilly (NED) bt Hamza Aasim (PAK) 7-6(5), 6-4.

Girls’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Stefaniya Neporent(BLR) bt Deniz Cakil (TUR) 7-5, 6-3; Gehansa Methndi (SRI) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-2, 6-1; Ekatrenia Pestereva (RUS) bt Hinru Zhong (CHN) 6-2, 7-6(2); Chaewon Whang (KOR) bt Lidia Ratobylskaya (RUS) 6-1, 6-0; Paramee Tadkaew (THA) 6-0, 6-1; Katsiaryna Dubik (BLR) btJosefa Beatrice (PHI) 6-1, 6-0; Kira Kalinouskaya (BLR) bt Dicle Izgi (TUR) 6-1, 6-3.

Boys’ doubles quarterfinals: Dong Hyeon Euom (KOR) & Jiwan Park (KOR) bt Kieran Lin (USA) & Ivan Makarov (RUS) 6-3, 6-3; Hamid Israr (PAK) & Papangkorn Bunyarit (THA) bt Howard Chan (HKG) & Xiuyuan Guo 6-4, 6-1; Bilal Asim & Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Ulad Dalbusin (RUS) & Ilya Kryukov (RUS) 6-3, 6-1.