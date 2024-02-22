David powers Australia to victory in last-ball thriller

WELLINGTON: Tim David powered Australia to victory over New Zealand from the final ball of a thrilling first T20 on Wednesday.

Australian cricketer Tim David celebrates after the match. — AFP/File

Chasing 216, Australia needed 32 from the last nine balls before David hit Adam Milne for a four and two sixes. Tim Southee conceded four runs from the first three balls of the final over.

But David flicked a six to keep Australian hopes alive and, with four needed from the last delivery, clipped a four through mid-wicket, ending 31 not out from 10 balls. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh made 72 not out in the six-wicket win, Australia’s third-highest run chase in T20s.

“That was incredible and [I was] pretty lucky in the end,” said Marsh, who also took 1-21 in three overs with the ball. “I was swinging like a rusty gate towards the back end of the innings. “That is exactly why he [David] is in this team. It was a pleasure to watch.”

Rachin Ravindra hit six sixes in a 35-ball 68 and Devon Conway 63 from 42 in the Black Caps’ 215-3. David Warner, who has retired from Test and 50-over cricket but is still playing T20s for Australia until this year’s World Cup in June, hit 32 in the chase. The sides play the second of three T20s in Auckland on Friday and begin a two-Test series later this month.

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand

Finn Allen c Warner b Starc 32

Devon Conway † c Starc b Marsh 63

Rachin Ravindra c Starc b Cummins 68

Glenn Phillips not out 19

Mark Chapman not out 18

Extras: (lb 2, nb 1, w 12) 15

Total: 20 Overs (RR: 10.75) 215/3

Did not bat: Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Fall: 1-61, 2-174, 3-174

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-39-1; Josh Hazlewood 4-0-36-0; Glenn Maxwell 2-0-32-0; Pat Cummins 4-0-43-1; Mitchell Marsh 3-0-21-1; Adam Zampa 3-0-42-0

Australia

Travis Head c Southee b Milne 24

David Warner c Phillips b Santner 32

Mitchell Marsh (c) not out 72

Glenn Maxwell b Ferguson 25

Josh Inglis † c Ravindra b Santner 20

Tim David not out 31

Extras: (b 1, lb 3, w 8) 12

Total: 20 Overs (RR: 10.80) 216/4

Did not bat: Matthew Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Fall: 1-29, 2-69, 3-111, 4-172

Bowling: Tim Southee 4-0-52-0; Adam Milne 4-0-53-1; Lockie Ferguson 4-0-23-1; Mitchell Santner 4-0-42-2; Ish Sodhi 4-0-42-0

Result: Australia won by 6 wickets

Player of the match: Mitchell Marsh

Umpires: Shaun Haig, Wayne Knights