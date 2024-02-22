Babar fastest to reach 10,000 T20 runs

LAHORE: Babar Azam on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Babar Azam celebrates the fastest 10,000 T20 runs with team members. — Facebook/Peshawar Zalmi

Needing just six to achieve the milestone Babar on Wednesday hammered a superb 72 off 51 balls to enable Peshawar Zalmi to post 154 all out while batting first against Karachi Kings in the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 match here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Babar accomplished this remarkable feat in just 271 innings, breaking the record held by Chris Gayle who had reached the mark in his 285th innings.

Over the course of his career, Azam has represented 19 teams in T20 cricket.

Fewest innings to 10,000 runs: Babar Azam (271 innings), Chris Gayle (Chris Gayle), Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli), David Warner (303), Aaron Finch (327), Jos Buttler (350).