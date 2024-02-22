Junaid vows to host Sindh Games in successful manner

KARACHI: More than 3700 athletes will be seen in action in the 18th Sindh Games which get underway here from Friday (tomorrow).
Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, caretaker Minister for Sports, Culture, and Youth Affairs Sindh, told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that not stone will be left unturned in the efforts to make the Sindh Games a big success.“It’s the biggest sporting event in the province and we will make sure that the Sindh Games will be held in a highly successful manner,” said Dr Junaid.
The Sindh Games will take place at the National Coaching Center Karachi from February 23 to 26. The event will feature 3,700 athletes across 69 disciplines, with 42 for men and 27 for women.Dr. Junaid emphasized the significance of promoting sports activities in Sindh, aiming to establish a recognizable presence of Sindh’s youth at national and international levels.
He underlined the need to address issues within the sports sector, indicating the seriousness and dedication of individuals towards sports activities.“The Games will provide a platform to all our athletes especially the young and upcoming ones,” he said.
The Minister reiterated the commitment to continue organising the Sindh Games in the forthcoming years, ensuring its regularity. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Sindh Olympic Association, streamlining its elections, and abolishing parallel associations to ensure effective representation.
ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Nael Qureshi moved into the quarter-finals of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior...
WELLINGTON: Tim David powered Australia to victory over New Zealand from the final ball of a thrilling first T20 on...
LAHORE: Babar Azam on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Babar Azam...
LAHORE: All eyes are set on the thrilling clash between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the 8th match of the...
BENGALURU: For any other player but Novak Djokovic, a below-par Australian Open at the age of 36 would have had...
LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi head coach Daren Sammy was not happy with the way his batsmen batted against Karachi Kings and...