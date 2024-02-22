Junaid vows to host Sindh Games in successful manner

KARACHI: More than 3700 athletes will be seen in action in the 18th Sindh Games which get underway here from Friday (tomorrow).

Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, caretaker Minister for Sports, Culture, and Youth Affairs Sindh, told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that not stone will be left unturned in the efforts to make the Sindh Games a big success.“It’s the biggest sporting event in the province and we will make sure that the Sindh Games will be held in a highly successful manner,” said Dr Junaid.

The Sindh Games will take place at the National Coaching Center Karachi from February 23 to 26. The event will feature 3,700 athletes across 69 disciplines, with 42 for men and 27 for women.Dr. Junaid emphasized the significance of promoting sports activities in Sindh, aiming to establish a recognizable presence of Sindh’s youth at national and international levels.

He underlined the need to address issues within the sports sector, indicating the seriousness and dedication of individuals towards sports activities.“The Games will provide a platform to all our athletes especially the young and upcoming ones,” he said.

The Minister reiterated the commitment to continue organising the Sindh Games in the forthcoming years, ensuring its regularity. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Sindh Olympic Association, streamlining its elections, and abolishing parallel associations to ensure effective representation.