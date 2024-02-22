Hasan delighted to be back in rhythm

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali was seen in perfect rhythm on Wednesday when he took 3-30 in 3.5 overs which enabled Karachi Kings to fold Peshawar Zalmi for only 154 on a pitch which was good for batting here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Karachi Kings players celebrated the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore bowled by Hasan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium on February 22, 2024. — APP

Hasan was happy with his performance. “I was doing hard work. I know that for quite some time I have not been able to bowl the way I wanted. But now I am very happy that I have caught rhythm and have done well and am happy that it helped Karachi Kings,” Hasan told a post-match news conference.

“You plan after assessing the conditions. The conditions required change of pace and we realised as a bowling unit to keep change of pace. We know that they have some players who can manage big hits,” Hasan said.

He said that Shoaib Malik gave Kings the momentum by removing Saim Ayub early. “Shoaib Malik gave us the momentum. Taking wicket on the first ball in T20 helps you a lot in gaining momentum. You get confidence,” Hasan said.

He said that he considers PSL as a platform to prove himself. “I consider it an opportunity to prove myself. I am very much satisfied with this performance. There are eight matches and then playoffs and I am really confident that good performance will come,” Hasan said.

He said that Kings are a well-gelled side. “We have gelled well and you will see good things,” Hasan said. “Yes it’s a new look team and 99 percent things have changed. All are new guys and the dressing room environment is amazing,” he said.

He said that youngsters should prove themselves in the PSL which will help them find a place in Pakistan team. “Pakistan has always got exciting youngsters. For those youngsters who have got a good platform and we had also got such platform and it’s the best opportunity for them to prove themselves.